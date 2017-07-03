– Nikki Bella posted the following video of her Fourth of July-themed photo shoot:

– Naomi and Lana have been taking shots at each other on social media as they head toward their third match against each other tomorrow night at Smackdown:

Congratulations you are a better athlete than me ! Tell us all something that we don't know ! https://t.co/oHtyZRARF2 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 3, 2017

I didn't say anything about my athleticism thanks for the compliment when u actually work as hard as you portray on social media it'll show💪 https://t.co/dUYAgqtEjB — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 3, 2017