WWE News: Naomi & Lana Feud on Twitter, Video of Nikki Bella’s 4th of July Photo Shoot
– Nikki Bella posted the following video of her Fourth of July-themed photo shoot:
– Naomi and Lana have been taking shots at each other on social media as they head toward their third match against each other tomorrow night at Smackdown:
Working out in my @GoldSheepWear @goldsheeptweets😌 @LanaWWE get on my level pic.twitter.com/rvUPW0KhmH
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 2, 2017
Congratulations you are a better athlete than me ! Tell us all something that we don't know ! https://t.co/oHtyZRARF2
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 3, 2017
I didn't say anything about my athleticism thanks for the compliment when u actually work as hard as you portray on social media it'll show💪 https://t.co/dUYAgqtEjB
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 3, 2017
Don't ever diss my work ethic again you insecure brat. Unlike you I'm not afraid to admit when other people are good at something. https://t.co/LxxAv1wjln
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 3, 2017