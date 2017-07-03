wrestling / News

WWE News: Naomi & Lana Feud on Twitter, Video of Nikki Bella’s 4th of July Photo Shoot

July 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Nikki Bella posted the following video of her Fourth of July-themed photo shoot:

– Naomi and Lana have been taking shots at each other on social media as they head toward their third match against each other tomorrow night at Smackdown:

