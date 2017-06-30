– Naomi wrote the following on Twitter about the announced Smackdown Women’s title match against Lana for this Tuesday:

Seriously I need some real competition 🤦‍♂️even I'm getting bored @LanaWWE I gave u 2 title matches that you didn't deserve tues you're done — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 30, 2017

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who should get an AA from John Cena when he returns on Smackdown. 42% voted for James Ellsworth, followed by 40% for Jinder Mahal, 12% for Kevin Owens and 6% for Baron Corbin.

– WWE has posted a new video with unseen footage from Big Cass’ attack on Enzo Amore from RAW.