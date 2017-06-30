wrestling / News

WWE News: Naomi Reacts To Announced Title Match, Unseen Footage Of Big Cass’ Attack On Enzo Amore, Poll On John Cena’s Return

June 30, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Naomi wrote the following on Twitter about the announced Smackdown Women’s title match against Lana for this Tuesday:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who should get an AA from John Cena when he returns on Smackdown. 42% voted for James Ellsworth, followed by 40% for Jinder Mahal, 12% for Kevin Owens and 6% for Baron Corbin.

– WWE has posted a new video with unseen footage from Big Cass’ attack on Enzo Amore from RAW.

article topics :

Big Cass, Enzo Amore, John Cena, Naomi, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading