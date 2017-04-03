wrestling / News
WWE News: Naomi, Rollins, Bayley All Discuss Their WM33 Wins, New Snickers Ad Featuring Flair & Ellsworth
– Here’s a video of Naomi following her Smackdown Women’s Title win at WrestleMania 33. She talks about how she’s living a dream, and is forever grateful to her hometown of Orlando and how happy she is to bring some joy to the city after the city’s recent tragedies.
– Here’s a new Snickers ad featuring Ric Flair saving James Ellsworth from his failing workout.
– Here’s a video featuring Seth Rollins backstage after his victory over Triple H at WrestleMania 33. Rollins talks about the humbling experience of facing his mentor.
@WWERollins reacts to going head-to-head against his mentor @TripleH at #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/XfpPTvT7vO
— Suraj Turankar (@iamsurajt12) April 3, 2017
– Here’s a video of Bayley backstage at WrestleMania 33 following her big win.
"I hope you know that you were a part of #WrestleMania just as much as I was!" @itsBayleyWWE thanks her fans after The #UltimateThrillRide. pic.twitter.com/5hpa2LBZ4h
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017