wrestling / News
WWE News: Naomi Wants to Face Charlotte, Tye Dillinger Discusses His 15-Year Journey
April 5, 2017 | Posted by
– On last night’s edition of Talking Smack, Noami revealed that she’s like to face off with Charlotte and thinks that they would have killer matches…
Which #RAW Superstar does @NaomiWWE want to compete against? HINT: She's ROYAL competition! #TalkingSmack @MsCharlotteWWE @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/NYOD9yAKAb
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
– Here is a fallout video from last night’s Smackdown, saying that the 15 years of hard work was worth the few minutes he had in front of the crowd in Orlando…