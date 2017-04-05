wrestling / News

WWE News: Naomi Wants to Face Charlotte, Tye Dillinger Discusses His 15-Year Journey

April 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– On last night’s edition of Talking Smack, Noami revealed that she’s like to face off with Charlotte and thinks that they would have killer matches…

– Here is a fallout video from last night’s Smackdown, saying that the 15 years of hard work was worth the few minutes he had in front of the crowd in Orlando…

