WWE News: Natalya Attacks Nikki Bella On Talking Smack, Lineup For Tonight’s NXT, Andre the Giant’s Daughter At Smackdown
– During last night’s Talking Smack, Natalya attacked Nikki Bella again. You can see the segment in full below:
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s NXT:
* SAnitY vs. The Bollywood Boyz
* Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan
* The Revival vs. Heavy Machinery
* A glorious celebration for new NXT Champion Bobby Roode
– Robin Christensen Roussimoff, the daughter of Andre the Giant, was backstage at last night’s Smackdown in Seattle.