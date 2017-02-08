wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Attacks Nikki Bella On Talking Smack, Lineup For Tonight’s NXT, Andre the Giant’s Daughter At Smackdown

February 8, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– During last night’s Talking Smack, Natalya attacked Nikki Bella again. You can see the segment in full below:

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s NXT:

* SAnitY vs. The Bollywood Boyz
* Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan
* The Revival vs. Heavy Machinery
* A glorious celebration for new NXT Champion Bobby Roode

– Robin Christensen Roussimoff, the daughter of Andre the Giant, was backstage at last night’s Smackdown in Seattle.

