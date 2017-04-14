– Carmella gives this week’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, which is her episode of Ride Along with Alexa Bliss.

– Natalya wrote a column for The Calgary Sun about what appears to be The Undertaker’s last match in WWE.

She wrote: “It truly is the end of an era. If indeed we have witnessed his last match, the legend of The Undertaker will never die. The Phenom not only left his mark on WWE but also on every person who ever watched him or encountered him inside a ring. And we’re all better for the privilege of watching him perform or competing against him. Thank you, Taker, for everything.”

– Mick Foley wrote a post on Facebook about Drew McIntyre’s return to the WWE.

He wrote: “DREW THE RIGHT THING

I’m really happy to see Drew McIntyre back in a WWE/NXT ring. From the moment I saw his return promo for #ICW I thought he had the potential to be a very big star – and let the people who make the decisions know about this “new” Drew McIntyre who had been unleashed on the world. I look forward to watching him prove me right.

What do you see in the future for Drew?