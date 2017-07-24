– Brie Bella recently spoke with lifeandstylemag.com about a possible return to the ring and also wanting a second child. Here is what she had to say…

“I have to make a comeback to wrestling before [having another child]. I miss that ring. But I told Bryan, I was just like, listen I want a second one…because he’s like let’s do it when Birdie’s nine months! I was like, ‘Whoa. You’re not the one who gets pregnant and goes through the labor. So no.'”

-Natalya posted the following on Instagram, showing that she had a reunion with Great Khali at last night’s WWE Battleground PPV…