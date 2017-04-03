– Here is a new video from the Bella Twins YouTube channel featuring Brie Bella reacting to Nikki Bella and John Cena getting engaged at WrestleMania 33. She said that while she heard the rumors that Cena would propose at the show, she didn’t believe he would actually do it in public, adding that she doesn’t think Nikki knew about the engagement plans before it happened.

– Natalya is now the first women in WWE history to wrestle 40 PPV matches, with her WrestleMania 33 appearance in the Six-Pack Challenge match for the Smackdown Women’s Title being her 40th. She debuted way back in 2008 at the Great American Bash PPV, losing to Michelle McCool.

– Stephanie McMahon tweeted out this article from Forbes about WrestleMania 33 setting the Citrus Bowl attendance record.