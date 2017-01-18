– Following last night’s angle where Mickie James returned on Smackdown, Mickie James and Becky Lynch had the following exchange on Twitter…

Your spandex wasn't reflective enough for me to be looking at that. https://t.co/pfnB6VXE0O — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 18, 2017

More roots than a forest, but that won't stop me from leave-ing you with a broken arm. @MickieJames @WWE @JCLayfield — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 18, 2017

Haha! @BeckyLynchWWE make sure you wear your goggles next time so you can see me whoopin' that lil' Lass all over #SDLive @WWE @JCLayfield 💋 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 18, 2017

– Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers re-created Triple H’s entrance as he came to the court for last Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Triple H even commented on it…