wrestling / News
WWE News: NBA Player Does Triple H’s Entrance, Mickie James & Becky Lynch Argue on Twitter
– Following last night’s angle where Mickie James returned on Smackdown, Mickie James and Becky Lynch had the following exchange on Twitter…
"@BeckyLynchWWE looks like she saw a ghost!" – @JCLayfield, on the reveal of @MickieJames as #LaLuchadora #SDLive pic.twitter.com/1nedgQzjDo
— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017
Not a ghost… the G.O.A.T 💋 @WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @JCLayfield
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 18, 2017
Your spandex wasn't reflective enough for me to be looking at that. https://t.co/pfnB6VXE0O
— Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 18, 2017
Your retorts almost as amazing as your roots darling! #GoHomeLassie 😜💋@BeckyLynchWWE @WWE @JCLayfield pic.twitter.com/UQ0JBkfJND
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 18, 2017
More roots than a forest, but that won't stop me from leave-ing you with a broken arm. @MickieJames @WWE @JCLayfield
— Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 18, 2017
Haha! @BeckyLynchWWE make sure you wear your goggles next time so you can see me whoopin' that lil' Lass all over #SDLive @WWE @JCLayfield 💋
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 18, 2017
– Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers re-created Triple H’s entrance as he came to the court for last Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Triple H even commented on it…
Still have to perfect the water-to-spit ratio…Not bad for a first attempt. #MopTheFloor#NBAVote Joel Embiid https://t.co/mjaNcStuZt
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017