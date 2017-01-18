wrestling / News

WWE News: NBA Player Does Triple H’s Entrance, Mickie James & Becky Lynch Argue on Twitter

January 18, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Following last night’s angle where Mickie James returned on Smackdown, Mickie James and Becky Lynch had the following exchange on Twitter…

– Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers re-created Triple H’s entrance as he came to the court for last Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Triple H even commented on it…

