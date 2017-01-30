– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who had the most surprising Royal Rumble elimination this year. As of right now the results are:

Goldberg eliminating Brock Lesnar: 33%

Roman Reigns eliminating The Undertaker: 22%

The Undertaker eliminating Goldberg: 17%

Baron Corbin eliminating Braun Strowman: 16%

Randy Orton eliminating Roman Reigns: 7%

Braun Strowman eliminating Big Show: 2%

Braun Strowman eliminating James Ellsworth (in just 15 seconds): 2%

– Here is a video of Neville getting his custom WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville side-plates before tonight’s Raw: