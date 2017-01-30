wrestling / News
WWE News: Neville Gets Title Plates, Most Surprising Rumble Elimination Poll
– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who had the most surprising Royal Rumble elimination this year. As of right now the results are:
Goldberg eliminating Brock Lesnar: 33%
Roman Reigns eliminating The Undertaker: 22%
The Undertaker eliminating Goldberg: 17%
Baron Corbin eliminating Braun Strowman: 16%
Randy Orton eliminating Roman Reigns: 7%
Braun Strowman eliminating Big Show: 2%
Braun Strowman eliminating James Ellsworth (in just 15 seconds): 2%
– Here is a video of Neville getting his custom WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville side-plates before tonight’s Raw: