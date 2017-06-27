wrestling / News

WWE News: Neville Threatens Tozawa, Poll on Which Champion Cena Should Face

June 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest poll asks which champion would they want to see John Cena challenge when he returns. As of this writing, the results are:

Jinder Mahal: 58%
Brock Lesnar: 42%

– Neville took to Twitter to threaten Akira Tozawa ahead of their match at WWE Great Balls of Fire, posting:

