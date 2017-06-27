wrestling / News
WWE News: Neville Threatens Tozawa, Poll on Which Champion Cena Should Face
– WWE’s latest poll asks which champion would they want to see John Cena challenge when he returns. As of this writing, the results are:
Jinder Mahal: 58%
Brock Lesnar: 42%
– Neville took to Twitter to threaten Akira Tozawa ahead of their match at WWE Great Balls of Fire, posting:
.@TozawaAkira I hope you realise what's happened. I'll make this very simple.
YOU ARE GOING TO SUFFER.
Yoroshiku Onegaishimasu!😘#WWEGBOF
— KING (@WWENeville) June 27, 2017