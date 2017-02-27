– Neville is giving his State of 205 Live address on Tuesday’s episode of 205 Live, which takes place from St. Paul, Minnesota. The whole cruiserweight division is expected to be present.

– Here is a promo for this week’s NXT looking at Peyton Royce’s shot at Asuka and the NXT Women’s Championship as well as Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain: