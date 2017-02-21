– Nia Jax’s Raw opponent, who went by the name Sarah Pierce, was Southern California indie wrestler Heather Monroe. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Here is a Raw fallout video, featuring Neville. According to Neville, Gallagher made the biggest mistake of his career by putting hands on the king; Gallagher now has his full attention as he looks forward to making him suffer at Fastlane.