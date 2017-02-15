wrestling / News
WWE News: Neville’s Theme Song Online, Poll On New Champions, Kendall Jenner Wears nWo Shirt
– WWE’s latest poll asks who is most deserving of their newly-won championship. As of this writing, the results are:
WWE Champion Bray Wyatt: 54%
Raw Women’s Champion Bayley: 26%
SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi: 20%
– Peter Rosenberg posted to Twitter noting that Kendal Jenner was out wearing an nWo Wolfpac T-Shirt:
I have been saying that I brought retro wrestling shirts into style but @KendallJenner ?! and people say I'm not fashion forward pic.twitter.com/duG45wItfC
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 15, 2017
– Here is Neville’s latest entrance theme, “Break Orbit” (’17 Remix)”: