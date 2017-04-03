wrestling / News

WWE News: New #1 Contenders to Tag Titles Crowned, Both GMs to Be at Raw For Superstar Shakeup

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Sheamus and Cesaro are set to face the Hardy Boys for the Raw Tag Team Championships. The two beat Enzo and Big Cass on Raw to earn a shot at the titles. While it has yet to be announced, it is thought that they will get their match at WWE Payback.

– The WWE Twitter account posted a graphic revealing that both Daniel Bryan and new Raw GM Kurt Angle will be at Raw next week for the “Superstar Shakeup,” as you can see below:

article topics :

Cesaro, RAW, Sheamus, WWE, WWE Draft, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading