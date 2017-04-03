– Sheamus and Cesaro are set to face the Hardy Boys for the Raw Tag Team Championships. The two beat Enzo and Big Cass on Raw to earn a shot at the titles. While it has yet to be announced, it is thought that they will get their match at WWE Payback.

– The WWE Twitter account posted a graphic revealing that both Daniel Bryan and new Raw GM Kurt Angle will be at Raw next week for the “Superstar Shakeup,” as you can see below: