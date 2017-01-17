wrestling / News
WWE News: New AJ Styles vs. John Cena Promo Video, John Cena Squats Al Roker on The Today Show
– Here is a new promo for John Cena vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble…
Will @JohnCena vanquish @AJStylesOrg for the @WWE Championship at #RoyalRumble LIVE on @WWENetwork Sunday, January 29 at 7e/4p? #RAW #SDLive pic.twitter.com/zx9EAGQEZd
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
– Here is John Cena, getting in a workout by squatting Al Roker while appearing on The Today Show…
Casual… @alroker @JohnCena #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/7bjAETEUDP
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 17, 2017
Who needs weights when you have @alroker? @JohnCena gets in some early morning reps. #OrangeRoom view #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/QEsTyCEUBC
— Brittany Haviland (@bhaviland) January 17, 2017
Thank you @TODAYshow and yes @tamronhall my name is #JohnCena and I can squat @alroker off to #SDLive #EarnTheDay pic.twitter.com/r6UdGmNh8c
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 17, 2017