WWE News: New American Grit Featurette, Banks and Bliss Feud on Twitter

June 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss began trading barbs on Twitter today after Banks won last night’s Gauntlet Match on Raw, becoming the new #1 contender to Bliss’ Raw Women’s Championship. The two will face off at WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9th:

– Here is a new behind-the-scenes video for John Cena’s American Grit, with Cena talking about helping competitors find their grit:

