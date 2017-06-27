– Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss began trading barbs on Twitter today after Banks won last night’s Gauntlet Match on Raw, becoming the new #1 contender to Bliss’ Raw Women’s Championship. The two will face off at WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9th:

I ain't scared of no little girl who plays wrestler. #LegitBoss #ThisAintHollywood — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 27, 2017

Says Whatever for attention I guess… like a boss #Champ https://t.co/xDUkjPvzPW — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 27, 2017

– Here is a new behind-the-scenes video for John Cena’s American Grit, with Cena talking about helping competitors find their grit: