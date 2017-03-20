– WWE announced today that Raw is set for an Australian tour. The tour will run from September 14th through the 16th as follows:

September 14th: Melbourne

September 15th: Sydney

September 16th: Brisbane

“We are excited to bring WWE Live back to Australia” said Paul Dainty, President & CEO of TEG Dainty. “This year will mark 15 years since the first WWE Live event in Melbourne Australia which to this day still stands as the biggest in the country and just like last year’s sold-out tour, we promise action-filled nights that will have young and old on their feet roaring in excitement”.

– Here is a promo for Mattel’s new “Tough Talkers” action figures featuring Seth Rollins”