– WWE has uploaded the entire Triple H vs. Daniel Bryan match from Wrestlemania XXX.

– Speaking of Bryan, booking website Smart Bets has revealed betting odds on his future, particularly after his WWE contract expires. They include:

* Sign with NJPW (+100)

* Appear at ROH (+225)

* Wrestle for WWE (+700)

* Sign with Impact Wrestling (+1000)

– Summerslam 2017 travel packages will no longer be available after this Thursday at midnight.