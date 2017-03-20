wrestling / News
WWE News: New Betting Odds On Daniel Bryan’s Future, Free Triple H vs. Daniel Bryan Match, Summerslam Travel Packages Sale Ends This Week
– WWE has uploaded the entire Triple H vs. Daniel Bryan match from Wrestlemania XXX.
– Speaking of Bryan, booking website Smart Bets has revealed betting odds on his future, particularly after his WWE contract expires. They include:
* Sign with NJPW (+100)
* Appear at ROH (+225)
* Wrestle for WWE (+700)
* Sign with Impact Wrestling (+1000)
– Summerslam 2017 travel packages will no longer be available after this Thursday at midnight.