wrestling / News

WWE News: New Cena vs. Rusev Flag Match Promo, Apollo Crews & Titus O’Neil Work Out

July 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is a new promo for the Rusev vs. John Cena flag match, which is scheduled for the July 23rd WWE Battleground PPV…

– Here are Apollo Crews & Titus O’Neil working out at the Houston Texans facility earlier today…

article topics :

Apollo Crews, Battleground, John Cena, Rusev, Titus O'Neil, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading