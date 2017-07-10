wrestling / News
WWE News: New Cena vs. Rusev Flag Match Promo, Apollo Crews & Titus O’Neil Work Out
July 10, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a new promo for the Rusev vs. John Cena flag match, which is scheduled for the July 23rd WWE Battleground PPV…
The #BulgarianBrute @RusevBUL & @JohnCena will go head-to-head in a #FlagMatch when #WWEBattleground streams LIVE in 2 weeks on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/jWsdunqJGY
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2017
– Here are Apollo Crews & Titus O’Neil working out at the Houston Texans facility earlier today…
#TitusWorldwide Highly Motivated,Well Respected And Well Connected @ApolloCrews @HoustonTexans @jhardee_19 LETS WORK!! @WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/UJzRSQDm5K
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 10, 2017