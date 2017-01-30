wrestling / News
WWE News: New Day Discuss Their WM 32 Gear Inspiration, Big E. Comments on Rumble Entrance Cart, Flair Hypes Appearance
– WWE posted the following clip from tonight’s episode of WWE 24, in which the New Day discuss how DragonBall Z inspired their WrestleMania 32 gear:
– Big E. took to Twitter to make a joke about the cart that was used to help get the big men to the ring for the Royal Rumble:
Almost certain getting the golf cart Royal Rumble entrance was the company's not so subtle way of telling me I'm fat.
— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) January 30, 2017
– Ric Flair also posted to Twitter, hyping his appearance at the BBQ Shag Festival on April 8th in Hemingway, South Carolina:
Listen up #SouthCarolina! I'll be signing autographs at the BBQ Shag Festival on April 8 in #Hemingway #SC! Flair Country! @LegacyTalentLLC pic.twitter.com/UG4QC04fBk
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 30, 2017