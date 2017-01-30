– WWE posted the following clip from tonight’s episode of WWE 24, in which the New Day discuss how DragonBall Z inspired their WrestleMania 32 gear:

– Big E. took to Twitter to make a joke about the cart that was used to help get the big men to the ring for the Royal Rumble:

Almost certain getting the golf cart Royal Rumble entrance was the company's not so subtle way of telling me I'm fat. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) January 30, 2017

– Ric Flair also posted to Twitter, hyping his appearance at the BBQ Shag Festival on April 8th in Hemingway, South Carolina: