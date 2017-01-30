wrestling / News

WWE News: New Day Discuss Their WM 32 Gear Inspiration, Big E. Comments on Rumble Entrance Cart, Flair Hypes Appearance

January 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
New Day WrestleMania 32

– WWE posted the following clip from tonight’s episode of WWE 24, in which the New Day discuss how DragonBall Z inspired their WrestleMania 32 gear:

– Big E. took to Twitter to make a joke about the cart that was used to help get the big men to the ring for the Royal Rumble:

– Ric Flair also posted to Twitter, hyping his appearance at the BBQ Shag Festival on April 8th in Hemingway, South Carolina:

