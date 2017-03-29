– WWE’s latest poll asks which champion is most in danger of losing their championship at WrestleMania. As of this writing, the results are:

Universal Champion Goldberg: 40%

SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss: 18%

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt: 17%

Raw Women’s Champion Bayley: 7%

United States Champion Chris Jericho: 6%

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose: 5%

Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson: 4%

Cruiserweight Champion Neville: 4%

– The New Day appeared on ESPN Coast to Coast promoting WrestleMania. When asked about what to expect from them in their hosting gig, Xavier Woods said we can expect lights, cameras, action and all sorts of things. He added that what’s so cool about what they do is that you never know what to expect and that literally anything can happen.