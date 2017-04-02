– Rob Gronkowski’s involvement in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show is getting mainstream coverage with outlets like Yahoo! Sports, CBS Sports, USA Today and NBC Sports covering the moment.

– WWE has released the following video of the New Day coming out to open WrestleMania geared up as Final Fantasy characters. WWE and Square Enix teamed up for the cross-promotion with Big E dressed as the Samurai, Xavier Woods as the Monk and Kofi as the Red Mage riding their “POP-cycle” bike, which was styled with Final Fantasy XIV Online characters Moogles and Chocobos.

WWE worked in collaboration with Square Enix to produce the entrance. Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood releases on June 20th. You can sign up for a free trial of Final Fantasy XIV Online here.