– The New Day took to Twitter to react to their being moved to Smackdown as part of the Superstar Shakeup. You can see the posts below:

Well, Da ba dee Da ba daa! https://t.co/GjmHD7niih — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) April 12, 2017

Oldest picture of us ever. @WWEBigE has a straight face, ITS BEEN SO LONG SINCE THATS EVER BEEN SEEN! #SDLive https://t.co/Zed6VvKfpd — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 12, 2017

I'm mostly excited about being on Talking Smack so I can let the expletives fly. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 12, 2017

– Smackdown scored a 70% Thumbs Up in WWE’s latest Twitter poll, as seem below:

What did you think of tonight's #SDLive? — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2017

– Here is the vignette for Lana’s Smackdown debut, as shown tonight: