wrestling / News

WWE News: New Day React to Smackdown Move, Vignette For Lana’s SD Debut, Smackdown Poll

April 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The New Day took to Twitter to react to their being moved to Smackdown as part of the Superstar Shakeup. You can see the posts below:

– Smackdown scored a 70% Thumbs Up in WWE’s latest Twitter poll, as seem below:

– Here is the vignette for Lana’s Smackdown debut, as shown tonight:

article topics :

Lana, New Day, Smackdown, Superstar Shakeup, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading