WWE News: New Day React to Smackdown Move, Vignette For Lana’s SD Debut, Smackdown Poll
April 11, 2017 | Posted by
– The New Day took to Twitter to react to their being moved to Smackdown as part of the Superstar Shakeup. You can see the posts below:
Well, Da ba dee Da ba daa! https://t.co/GjmHD7niih
— Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) April 12, 2017
Oldest picture of us ever. @WWEBigE has a straight face, ITS BEEN SO LONG SINCE THATS EVER BEEN SEEN! #SDLive https://t.co/Zed6VvKfpd
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 12, 2017
I'm mostly excited about being on Talking Smack so I can let the expletives fly.
— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 12, 2017
– Smackdown scored a 70% Thumbs Up in WWE’s latest Twitter poll, as seem below:
What did you think of tonight's #SDLive?
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2017
– Here is the vignette for Lana’s Smackdown debut, as shown tonight: