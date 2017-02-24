– WWE has posted a gallery that puts the likes of Nikki Bella, Triple H, Cesaro, Randy Orton, Rusev & Lana and Rhyno & Heath Slater on movie posters in honor of the Oscars. Some are spoofs of the Oscar nominees such as Nikki Bella in Nikki (Jackie) and Rusev and Lana in Lana Land (La La Land). You can see them here.

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans which WWE superstar would make the best Oscar host. As of now the results are:

John Cena: 35%

Chris Jericho: 16%

Enzo & Big Cass: 13%

The New Day: 13%

The Miz: 8%

Dean Ambrose: 7%

Bray Wyatt: 3%

Dolph Ziggler: 3%

Kevin Owens: 3%

– WWE released a video with The New Day visiting the FC Nurnberg training facilities while on the current overseas tour: