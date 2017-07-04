wrestling / News
WWE News: New Day Wins Rap-Off, Smackdown Dark Match, Battle Royal Highlights
– The Smackdown dark match say Charlotte Flair beat Natalya before the tapings. A pic is below:
– Here are highlights from AJ Styles winning the Independence Day Battle Royal to get a shot at Kevin Owens, and the New Day defeating the Usos in a rap battle:
