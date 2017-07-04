– The Smackdown dark match say Charlotte Flair beat Natalya before the tapings. A pic is below:

Charlotte deaf. Natalya in a dark match! pic.twitter.com/P7XAoqNo3u — Prince Shane 🤴🏻 (@ShaneAllison) July 4, 2017

– Here are highlights from AJ Styles winning the Independence Day Battle Royal to get a shot at Kevin Owens, and the New Day defeating the Usos in a rap battle: