wrestling / News

WWE News: New Day Wins Rap-Off, Smackdown Dark Match, Battle Royal Highlights

July 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The Smackdown dark match say Charlotte Flair beat Natalya before the tapings. A pic is below:

– Here are highlights from AJ Styles winning the Independence Day Battle Royal to get a shot at Kevin Owens, and the New Day defeating the Usos in a rap battle:

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading