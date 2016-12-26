wrestling / News

WWE News: New Emmalina Return Promo, Ziggler Comments On Smackdown Title Match

December 26, 2016
emmalina

– Here is a new promo for Emmalina’s coming Raw return, promising that it will be “worth the wait”:

– Dolph Ziggler posted to Twitter about his match with Baron Corbin and AJ Styles on this week’s Smackdown:

