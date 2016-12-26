wrestling / News
WWE News: New Emmalina Return Promo, Ziggler Comments On Smackdown Title Match
– Here is a new promo for Emmalina’s coming Raw return, promising that it will be “worth the wait”:
– Dolph Ziggler posted to Twitter about his match with Baron Corbin and AJ Styles on this week’s Smackdown:
I didn't get here a year ago & I sure as hell didn't stroll in with protection. Im done scratching & clawing.
It's time to win#SDLive
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 27, 2016