WWE News: New Emmalina Teaser Video,Surf’s Up 2 Out on DVD Today

January 17, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWE Studios releases Surf’s Up 2 today on DVD, the film features the voices of Undertaker, Triple H, Vince McMahon, John Cena and Paige.

– Here is the latest tease for Emmalina’s debut…

– Here is a new promo for John Cena vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble…

