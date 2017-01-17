wrestling / News
WWE News: New Emmalina Teaser Video,Surf’s Up 2 Out on DVD Today
– WWE Studios releases Surf’s Up 2 today on DVD, the film features the voices of Undertaker, Triple H, Vince McMahon, John Cena and Paige.
– Here is the latest tease for Emmalina’s debut…
– Here is a new promo for John Cena vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble…
Will @JohnCena vanquish @AJStylesOrg for the @WWE Championship at #RoyalRumble LIVE on @WWENetwork Sunday, January 29 at 7e/4p? #RAW #SDLive pic.twitter.com/zx9EAGQEZd
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017