WWE News: New England Patriots Receive Custom WWE Title, New UpUpDownDown

February 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The New England Patriots have received their custom WWE Title belt that Triple H sent on Monday following their Super Bowl 51 victory. Mojo Rawley posted the following on Twitter

– Xavier Woods I starting an All-Star Madden Challenge this coming Sunday on his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel. Here is the announcement…

