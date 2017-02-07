wrestling
WWE News: New England Patriots Receive Custom WWE Title, New UpUpDownDown
February 7, 2017
– The New England Patriots have received their custom WWE Title belt that Triple H sent on Monday following their Super Bowl 51 victory. Mojo Rawley posted the following on Twitter
Hey @RobGronkowski @ggronko. Now that season is over and y'all are champs (again), @WWE #Wrestlemania is around the corner….just sayin…🤔 pic.twitter.com/mnP8NVwfYf
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 7, 2017
– Xavier Woods I starting an All-Star Madden Challenge this coming Sunday on his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel. Here is the announcement…