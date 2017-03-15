– Tuesday’s Smackdown ranked #5 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Rachel Maddow, This Is Us, The Haves & Have Nots and The Voice. The show had 69,000 interactions on Twitter with 16,000 unique authors, which is up from last week’s 53,000 interactions and 12,000 authors. Smackdown also had 123,000 Facebook interactions with 75,000 unique authors last night, also up from last week’s 117,000 interactions and 75,000 authors. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Eva Marie posted the following video to her blog…