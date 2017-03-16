– WWE has announced that Joaquin Del Rivero and MaurÍcio Ramírez Cuesta have been appointed as Vice President/General Manager and Marketing Director, respectively, for Latin America. Del Rivero will be lead the company’s strategic business development initiatives and day-to-day operations while working with WWE’s partners across all its lines of the business while Cuesta will be part of the WWE International Marketing team, creating and executing country specific brand campaigns and developing and implementing marketing and promotional strategies for all lines of business.

– WWE posted video their Chinese recruits out at a Chinese restaurant in Orlando: