WWE News: New Footage From Naomi’s Bikini Photo Shoot, Rusev Hypes Sunday’s Flag Match
July 17, 2017 | Posted by
– Rusev posted the following on Twitter, hyping Sunday’s flag match with John Cena…
Next Sunday. #WWEBattleground I raise this flag in the middle of the ring in the historic city of Philadelphia. Come and be part of it. pic.twitter.com/W6uqdIIwQa
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 16, 2017
I had a tank @JohnCena has this ! #BATTLEGROUND #FlagMatch pic.twitter.com/6djc3oMo4b
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 13, 2017
– WWWE posted the following, showing another look at Naomi’s recent bikini photo shoot…
One word to describe @NaomiWWE's swimsuit photo shoot… AMAY-YAY-YAY-ZING!! #FeelTheGlow #GLOW pic.twitter.com/IDcUGA186D
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2017