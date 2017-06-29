wrestling / Live Coverage
WWE News: New Footage of Strowman’s Ambulance Attack, Dana Brooke Thanks Fans
June 29, 2017 | Posted by
– Dana Brooke posted the following to Twitter, thanking her fans after re-tweeting several supportive messages about how she deserves a better push:
💪🏼The support I have been getting unreal! Trust me on my end I wont let you down!We all in life go through ups & downs, it's how we overcome
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 29, 2017
– WWE posted video featuring alternate footage of Braun Strowman’s ambulance attack on Roman Reigns from Raw: