WWE News: New Footage of Strowman’s Ambulance Attack, Dana Brooke Thanks Fans

June 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Dana Brooke posted the following to Twitter, thanking her fans after re-tweeting several supportive messages about how she deserves a better push:

– WWE posted video featuring alternate footage of Braun Strowman’s ambulance attack on Roman Reigns from Raw:

