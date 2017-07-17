– WWE has announced a new international partnership with Lagardère Sports. The company announced on Monday that the global sports marketing agency will be their international sponsorship sales agency. The announcement notes, “As part of the new relationship, the global sports marketing agency will leverage its sponsorship expertise and worldwide sales network to develop the partnership portfolio for the global media and entertainment company in all international regions, except China. As part of this, Lagardère Sports will provide WWE with global sponsorship support and analysis, a custom international sponsorship sales approach and lead on the ground sales efforts.”

“Lagardère Sports is a best-in-class sports marketing agency that will help further develop WWE’s global sponsorship business,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “We look forward to working with Lagardère Sports to continue to build customized one-stop shopping sponsorships for partners by leveraging our global media platforms and passionate fan base.”

– WWE posted the following video previews for the Razor Ramon and Rowdy Roddy Piper WWE Network Collections: