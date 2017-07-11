wrestling / News

WWE News: New Kurt Angle WWE 2K18 Video Interview, Tye Dillinger Starts a Twitter Beef With The Miz

July 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The Miz and Tye Dillinger seem to be having a bit of fun on Twitter, arguing back and forth. Here are their posts…

– Here is Kurt Angle, talking about WWE 2K18…

article topics :

Kurt Angle, The Miz, Tye Dillinger, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading