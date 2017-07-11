– The Miz and Tye Dillinger seem to be having a bit of fun on Twitter, arguing back and forth. Here are their posts…

Crafty win @mikethemiz … now how about you swing by #SDLive sometime soon? #GBOF — Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) July 10, 2017

Why so I can watch you perform in the opening dark match? #ICTitleComebackTour https://t.co/UcDDlTKmiX — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 11, 2017

You'd watch?! Wait, do you need to steal more moves? Besides, I work magic in the DARK, just ask your wife 🙌🏻 https://t.co/vkwEtNxXAM — Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) July 11, 2017

The only magic anyone has seen from you is your disappearing act from #SDLive and I give that a 10. https://t.co/vsKLEmYleS — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 11, 2017

– Here is Kurt Angle, talking about WWE 2K18…