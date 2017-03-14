– Xavier Woods plays WWE Champions in the latest episode of “UpUpDownDown.”

– PWInsider reports that WWE will announce new Legacy inductees into the Hall of Fame this year. The special section was made last year to honor those from the early days of professional wrestling. Last year’s inductees include Frank Gotch, Ed Lewis, George Hackenschmidt, Mildred Burke, Art Thomas, Pat O’Connor and Lou Thesz.

– Sheamus has a supportive message for the Special Olympics of Ireland team, who are headed to the World Winter Olympics in Austria: