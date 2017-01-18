– Zack Ryder took to Twitter and said he’s back to working out. Ryder is recovering from knee surgery following an injury during a Smackdown taping in December. No word on the timetable for his return.

– The Ascension appear to be preparing for a new look. Ian Finch-Field, a prop creature, posted the following pic of a skull half-mask that Konnor retweeted:

– Here is a clip of Shawn Michaels, Brett Dalton and more talking about The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, which releases on Friday: