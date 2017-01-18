wrestling / News
WWE News: New Look For Ascension Teased, Shawn Michaels Talks New Film, Ryder Gives Recovery Update
– Zack Ryder took to Twitter and said he’s back to working out. Ryder is recovering from knee surgery following an injury during a Smackdown taping in December. No word on the timetable for his return.
I ain't afraid of no pump! #ReturnOfTheZack pic.twitter.com/QjUqq5CUFO
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 18, 2017
– The Ascension appear to be preparing for a new look. Ian Finch-Field, a prop creature, posted the following pic of a skull half-mask that Konnor retweeted:
Leather grin mask all finished for @KonnorWWE #konnorwwe #wwe #etsy #mask #skull #fight #wrestling pic.twitter.com/yS3hfrRd4h
— Ian Finch-Field (@SkinzNhydez) January 18, 2017
– Here is a clip of Shawn Michaels, Brett Dalton and more talking about The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, which releases on Friday: