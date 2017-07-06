– WWE has announced that Australian wrestler Rhea Ripley and Sage Beckett have been added to the Mae Young Classic. The two join Kairi Sane, Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith, Taynara Conti, Jazzy Gabert, Kavita Devi, Toni Storm, Princesa Sugehit, Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Bianca Blair, Piper Niven and Dakota Kai in the thirty-two women tournament that begins streaming on the Network on August 28th.

– Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman were at the Metallica WorldWired Tour in Orlando on Wednesday neight. You can see a pic below of the two with opening act Avenged Sevenfold:

Great to have Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman out at the #WorldWired show tonight in Orlando! Don't let their looks fool you, sweetheart couple of guys. #WWE #followthebuzzards #avengedsevenfold ??:@rafacore A post shared by Avenged Sevenfold (@avengedsevenfold) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

– Here is Lana’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, which is her NXT debut with Rusev from the October 21, 2013 episode of NXT: