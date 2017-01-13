wrestling / News
WWE News: New Network Feature in the Works, Titus O’Neil Teases Project With Batista
January 13, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE is looking to follow Netflix into offline viewing. PWInsider (via Wrestling Inc) reports that officials are working on a feature that will make Network content available for download so that subscribers can watch programming offline. Netflix announced their offline viewing feature at the end of November.
– Titus O’Neil teased a new possible project with Batista on Twitter, posting:
Boys night out with my kids and my Brother @DaveBautista #Family #Friendship I’m SUPER Excited about some things coming in 2017
Boys night out with my kids and my Brother @DaveBautista #Family #Friendship I'm SUPER Excited about some things coming in 2017💯 #Blessed pic.twitter.com/lniEG5V9k0
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 13, 2017