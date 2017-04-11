wrestling / News
WWE News: New Neville WWE 2k Interview, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Pack For The Hospital
April 11, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella, preparing for the birth of their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, as they pack for the hospital…
– The WWE 2K games crew interviewed Neville over WrestleMania weekend. Neville said that will see a different version of himself in the next WWE video game because of his recent character changes, with less flamboyance and less showmanship but a lot more striking and aggression.