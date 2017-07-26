wrestling / News
WWE News: New NXT Insider, The Rock Comments on Daniel & Brie’s Daughter Doing The People’s Eyebrow
July 26, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the latest edition on NXT Insider, getting you caught up in time for tonight’s show…
Catch up on everything YOU need to know about tonight's episode of @WWENXT with @catherinekelley as @KassiusOhno takes on @HideoItami! pic.twitter.com/LAuoFe3c2t
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017
– The Rock and Brie Bella had the following back and forth on Twitter, discussing young Birdie’s eyebrow game…
I must say @TheRock have competition in the eye brow game! Show 'em Birdie!! pic.twitter.com/kDqp2ZhOPp
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 26, 2017
Birdie's beautiful! 🙏🏾 And way better than my eyebrow could ever hope to be. That is of course if my eyebrow were capable of emotions.
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 26, 2017