– WWE has a new poll for its partnership with Mattel asking fans which high-end WWE cosplay accessory they would like to see made. The options for the poll, for which the results are being kept secret, are Finn Balor’s Demon King headdress, Steve Austin’s entrance vest, Triple H’s Skull King mask, Shawn Michaels’ entrance vest, Enzo Amore & Big Cass’ “Certified G” microphone, Bray Wyatt’s lantern, Razor Ramon’s vest and chains, Jerry “The King” Lawler’s crown, Mankind’s mask and claw glove or Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Championship.

The top vote-getters will be made by Mattel “for WWE collectors to sport anywhere, from their shelves to WWE Live Events.”

– Here is a new WWE Performance Center video featuring Montez Ford and Riddick Moss competing in a “Mr. Combine” competition to determine the top talent at the center: