WWE News: New Pics of WrestleMania Roller Coaster, Cena and Nikki Backstage at Today Show

March 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here are some new pics of the roller coaster set for WrestleMania this weekend:

– The Bella Twins posted the following video of John Cena and Nikki Bella behind the scenes at Today on Monday:

