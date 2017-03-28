wrestling / News
WWE News: New Pics of WrestleMania Roller Coaster, Cena and Nikki Backstage at Today Show
March 28, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are some new pics of the roller coaster set for WrestleMania this weekend:
So I guess @WWE wasn't kidding when they say #WrestleMania is going to be a thrill ride. https://t.co/H18dC03kc9
— Chuck Carroll (@ChuckCarrollWLC) March 28, 2017
@TownNation and here is how the whole stadium looks so far. pic.twitter.com/3MlkIyJfSb
— Haydn Fox (@TownNation) March 28, 2017
– The Bella Twins posted the following video of John Cena and Nikki Bella behind the scenes at Today on Monday: