wrestling / News

WWE News: New Promo For Monday’s Raw, Charlotte Comments on Her Bond With Becky Lynch

July 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is a new promo for Monday’s Raw, which will feature Sasha Banks vs. Bayley to determine a new #1 contender, Elias Samson vs. Finn Balor in a No DQ match and Handicap Match action with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas & The Miz…

– Following her loss to Becky Lynch on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte posted the following on Twitter…

article topics :

Charlotte, RAW, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading