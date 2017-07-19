wrestling / News
WWE News: New Promo For Monday’s Raw, Charlotte Comments on Her Bond With Becky Lynch
– Here is a new promo for Monday’s Raw, which will feature Sasha Banks vs. Bayley to determine a new #1 contender, Elias Samson vs. Finn Balor in a No DQ match and Handicap Match action with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas & The Miz…
THREE epic matches are set to take place LIVE next Monday on @WWE #RAW! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/sWDQPyGIgz
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2017
– Following her loss to Becky Lynch on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte posted the following on Twitter…
Can't break our bond. #TeaTime ☕️ #fireandice #SDLive (I'll have to drink my ☕️ with other arm 🙄) 👸🏼 @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/LlrOM7U6UU
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 19, 2017