WWE News: New Promo For WWE Battleground, Woods Doing Rocket League Tournament
– Xavier Woods revealed during a Great Balls of Fire promo for sponsor Rocket League that he and other WWE stars will be part of a Rocket League tournament this summer.
– Here is a promo for WWE Battleground, the Smackdown-brand PPV that will take place on July 23rd:
#SDLive Superstars will do battle in 2 weeks when #WWEBattleground streams LIVE on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/tNz6i1Rdjm
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2017