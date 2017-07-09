wrestling / News

WWE News: New Promo For WWE Battleground, Woods Doing Rocket League Tournament

July 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Xavier Woods revealed during a Great Balls of Fire promo for sponsor Rocket League that he and other WWE stars will be part of a Rocket League tournament this summer.

– Here is a promo for WWE Battleground, the Smackdown-brand PPV that will take place on July 23rd:

Xavier Woods

