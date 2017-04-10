wrestling / News

WWE News: New Ride Along Preview, Rock’s Shoes Back in Stock

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has released a new preview of tonight’s Ride Along featuring The Miz and Maryse. You can see it below:

– The Rock noted on Twitter that his new Under Armour shows are back in stock. The shoes sold out in just one day after being released last week:

