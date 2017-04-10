wrestling / News
WWE News: New Ride Along Preview, Rock’s Shoes Back in Stock
April 10, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new preview of tonight’s Ride Along featuring The Miz and Maryse. You can see it below:
– The Rock noted on Twitter that his new Under Armour shows are back in stock. The shoes sold out in just one day after being released last week:
My Rock Delta's came! @UnderArmour @TheRock pic.twitter.com/loA024oEc2
— DJ (@rezo_dj) April 10, 2017
Thank U! Completely sold out in 1 day. Fastest selling @UnderArmour shoe of 2017.
We're back in stock. #RockDelta https://t.co/xaWnt8blfe https://t.co/n6qCnwxFtU
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 10, 2017