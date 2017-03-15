– WWE posted the following to Twitter, previewing an apparent new series called Southpaw Regional Wrestling. The video features John Cena, Rusev and more and appears to be a parody of shows from the territory days:

– Here is video of Charlotte Flair filling out her NCAA tournament bracket, with Cesaro interrupting at the end for a dance sequence:

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, featuring Stephanie McMahon as the “One Million Subscriber Mystery Guest”: