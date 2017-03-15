wrestling / News
WWE News: New Show Coming This Week, Charlotte Fills Out NCAA Bracket, Stephanie on UpUpDownDown
March 15, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following to Twitter, previewing an apparent new series called Southpaw Regional Wrestling. The video features John Cena, Rusev and more and appears to be a parody of shows from the territory days:
Coming this Friday… #SRW pic.twitter.com/BxbqhP4blt
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017
– Here is video of Charlotte Flair filling out her NCAA tournament bracket, with Cesaro interrupting at the end for a dance sequence:
– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, featuring Stephanie McMahon as the “One Million Subscriber Mystery Guest”: