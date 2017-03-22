wrestling / News

WWE News: New Summerslam Pre-Sale Code, Phoenix Comments on Natalya Inducting Her Into The WWE Hall of Fame

March 22, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– A new Summerslam pre-sale code has been released, that code is DOTCOM.

– Beth Phoenix posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the news that Natalya will be inducting her into the WWE Hall of fame…

