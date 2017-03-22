wrestling / News
WWE News: New Summerslam Pre-Sale Code, Phoenix Comments on Natalya Inducting Her Into The WWE Hall of Fame
March 22, 2017 | Posted by
– A new Summerslam pre-sale code has been released, that code is DOTCOM.
– Beth Phoenix posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the news that Natalya will be inducting her into the WWE Hall of fame…
When it comes to friends, she is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. @NatbyNature thank you ❤️#DOD4Ever pic.twitter.com/33ICsZq2M3
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 22, 2017