WWE News: New Table For 3 Airing Monday, Bryan Teams With Organic Company, Latest UpUpDownDown
– A new episode of Table For 3 is set to air on the WWE Network on Monday after Raw. The synopsis reads, “Renee Young, Corey Graves, and Lita dish on everything from career triumphs to their love of Pee-Wee Herman in a fun-filled Table for 3.”
– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown video featuring Cesaro’s latest Clash Royale gameplay:
– Daniel Bryan is teaming with Ora Organic for a giveaway, as you can see below:
GIVEAWAY ALERT: I've teamed up with my friends at @ora.organic to give away an Organic Pre-Workout & Vanilla Protein. I love Ora b/c of their commitment to clean, plant-based, organic nutrition. From farm to supplement! Plus everything is chef-created (vanilla, peanut butter, banana smoothie? Yes, please!) — To Enter the Giveaway: 1) Follow me and @ora.organic, 2) Like this photo, and 3) Comment and tag a swole friend.——– Open to residents in North America. You'll win: (1) So Lean & So Clean Vanilla Protein & (1) Renewable Energy Pre-Workout (link in bio to read more about Ora Organic Products): www.ora.organic Good Luck!!! #oraorganic #ad #giveaway