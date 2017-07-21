wrestling / News

WWE News: New Table For 3 Airing Monday, Bryan Teams With Organic Company, Latest UpUpDownDown

July 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– A new episode of Table For 3 is set to air on the WWE Network on Monday after Raw. The synopsis reads, “Renee Young, Corey Graves, and Lita dish on everything from career triumphs to their love of Pee-Wee Herman in a fun-filled Table for 3.”

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown video featuring Cesaro’s latest Clash Royale gameplay:

– Daniel Bryan is teaming with Ora Organic for a giveaway, as you can see below:

