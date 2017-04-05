wrestling / News
WWE News: New Theme Song & Graphics at NXT Taping, Lana & Nikki Bella Talk Total Divas Return
April 5, 2017 | Posted by
– Wrestling Inc reports that there were new graphics, a new theme song and a new intro video at tonight’s NXT taping. The new look should debut as part of next Wednesday’s episode.
– Lana and Nikki Bella did media today promoting tonight’s Total Divas return on E! You can see video and a pic of the two below:
.@WWE's Nikki Bella & @LanaWWE say @TotalDivas isn't just about drama, it's about empowering women. #TheTrend https://t.co/xfM4vKKNiq pic.twitter.com/mwA6QA7ZZh
— 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) April 5, 2017
. @LanaWWE has joined the show! #JimAndSam pic.twitter.com/tHI3ANClvm
— Jim & Sam (@jimandsamshow) April 5, 2017