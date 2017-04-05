wrestling / News

WWE News: New Theme Song & Graphics at NXT Taping, Lana & Nikki Bella Talk Total Divas Return

April 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that there were new graphics, a new theme song and a new intro video at tonight’s NXT taping. The new look should debut as part of next Wednesday’s episode.

– Lana and Nikki Bella did media today promoting tonight’s Total Divas return on E! You can see video and a pic of the two below:

